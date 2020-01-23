Sentivate (SNTVT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Sentivate has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Sentivate token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. Sentivate has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $77,281.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.05470621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026572 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00127955 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034186 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,261,843,458 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

