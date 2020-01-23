Seth Jaffe Sells 68,514 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 68,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,377,816.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.95. 1,347,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,924. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,592,606 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,405,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after purchasing an additional 848,954 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 34.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,208 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,828,000 after purchasing an additional 470,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8,463.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,327 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 654,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

