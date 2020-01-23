SF Capital (SFCP) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 54.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, SF Capital has traded 279.5% higher against the dollar. SF Capital has a total market cap of $35,870.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SF Capital token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.77 or 0.03016993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00199176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,198,265 tokens. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

