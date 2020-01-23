SHIELD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $85,403.00 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,333.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.01927892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.46 or 0.03792891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00640258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00731658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00099038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010893 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029314 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00570765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

