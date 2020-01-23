Shift Price Down 20.9% This Week (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Shift has a total market cap of $251,119.00 and $474.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,696,619 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, IDAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.