ShipChain (SHIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $809.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.61 or 0.03008426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00199981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

