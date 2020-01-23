Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by Pi Financial

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Pi Financial to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.43.

Shopify stock opened at $464.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.84 and a 200-day moving average of $351.63. Shopify has a one year low of $154.48 and a one year high of $476.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Shopify by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

