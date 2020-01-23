Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Shore Bancshares’ rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also assigned Shore Bancshares an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.