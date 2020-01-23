Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of TXP traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 26 ($0.34). 466,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,765. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25.90 ($0.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 million and a P/E ratio of -26.00.

In related news, insider Scott Budau purchased 6,522 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500.06 ($1,973.24).

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

