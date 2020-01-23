ShowHand Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $19,103.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.77 or 0.03016993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00199176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

