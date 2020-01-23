SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, SHPING has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One SHPING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $12,316.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.02995754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00200246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,610,448 tokens. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.