SIBCoin (SIB) Market Capitalization Hits $514,713.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $514,713.00 and approximately $1,395.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, C-CEX, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,336.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.70 or 0.01917192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.28 or 0.03724763 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00635330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00718421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00098076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010873 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029387 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00565924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,156,943 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

