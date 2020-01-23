Sidoti Increases Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $78.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Sidoti from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE:B traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,545. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,240,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,238 shares of company stock worth $6,592,648. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,045,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,308,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 256,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.