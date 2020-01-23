Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.45 ($31.92).

LIGHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

