Silverway (SLV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.05 Million

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Silverway has a market cap of $31.05 million and approximately $224,056.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,336.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.28 or 0.03724763 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001946 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.36 or 0.00774462 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.