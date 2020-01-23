Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SFNC. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens cut Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 862,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,694. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $233.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 129,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

