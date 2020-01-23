Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. 862,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,694. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

