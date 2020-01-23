Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $26.40 million and approximately $260,963.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00011838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00036675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.52 or 0.05433692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026494 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032568 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00128272 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011754 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 26,720,743 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

