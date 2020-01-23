SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Tops $0.0004

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. SkinCoin has a market cap of $33,095.00 and approximately $1,783.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One SkinCoin token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.02994530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00125159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SkinCoin Token Profile

SkinCoin’s genesis date was June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

