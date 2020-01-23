SkyWest (SKYW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $64.14 on Thursday. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

