Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $880.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report $880.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $880.00 million and the highest is $881.53 million. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $972.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $126.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,441 shares of company stock worth $26,738,893 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after buying an additional 519,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,598,000 after buying an additional 239,639 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,303,000 after buying an additional 625,029 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,279,000 after buying an additional 116,871 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,094,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,714,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

