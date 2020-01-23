Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Earnings Results

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.46-1.46 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.46 EPS.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,520. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $21,105,080.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,441 shares of company stock worth $26,738,893. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

