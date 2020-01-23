Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.46-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $788.38 million.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.19. 4,137,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.95 and its 200-day moving average is $92.86. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $126.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.45.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $907,275.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,738,893. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

