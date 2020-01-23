Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $787.95 million.Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.46-1.46 EPS.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.29 on Thursday, reaching $128.19. 4,303,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,520. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.45.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,080.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,441 shares of company stock worth $26,738,893 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

