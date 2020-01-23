SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SLM had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. SLM updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.85-1.91 EPS.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $9.09 on Thursday. SLM has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

