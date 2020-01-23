Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires Shares of 8,034 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,034 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,277 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,994 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $165.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.68. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $168.19. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.