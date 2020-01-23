SmartCash (SMART) 1-Day Volume Tops $376,380.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $376,380.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Braziliex, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,370.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.01923516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.60 or 0.03832074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00644446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00738358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00099708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010794 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029103 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00581720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

