SmartCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $11.00 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar. One SmartCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SmartCoin has a total market cap of $15,054.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00644464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008175 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032799 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,698,878 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC.

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.