Smartshare Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Smartshare has a market cap of $768,098.00 and $133,782.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $50.98, $24.68 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.67 or 0.03405829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Coin Trading

Smartshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $24.68, $50.98, $33.94, $18.94, $7.50, $51.55, $24.43, $13.77, $5.60, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.