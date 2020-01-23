SmileyCoin Market Cap Tops $362,080.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $362,080.00 and approximately $54,686.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,270,680,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,737,593,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.