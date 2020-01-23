Social Send Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $157,152.00 and $17.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Social Send alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007641 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005598 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,232,911 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.