Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SOW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.33 ($38.76).

SOW stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €33.30 ($38.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Software has a 12 month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 12 month high of €34.19 ($39.76).

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

