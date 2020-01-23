Software (SOW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Software (ETR: SOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2020 – Software was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Software was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Software was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Software was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Software was given a new €35.50 ($41.28) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Software was given a new €31.80 ($36.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Software was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Software was given a new €31.80 ($36.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Software was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Software was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Software was given a new €31.80 ($36.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Software was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Software was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Software was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Software was given a new €30.80 ($35.81) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SOW stock opened at €33.48 ($38.93) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Software AG has a one year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a one year high of €34.19 ($39.76). The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.74.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

