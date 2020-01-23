SolarCoin (SLR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $261.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $859,828.00 and approximately $261.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00635330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008074 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00031785 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000552 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,907,981 coins and its circulating supply is 57,313,127 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

