Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE: SOI) in the last few weeks:

1/10/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2020 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $638.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Company insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

