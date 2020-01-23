Soma (SCT) Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Soma has a market capitalization of $126,787.00 and approximately $135,393.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Soma has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00053236 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00073737 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,362.82 or 0.99882610 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00042723 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001693 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

