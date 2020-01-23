SoMee.Social (ONG) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One SoMee.Social token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $227,829.00 and $648.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social launched on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,589,984 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social.

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoMee.Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

