Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Share Price

Headlines about Xerox (NYSE:XRX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Xerox earned a media sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Xerox’s analysis:

Get Xerox alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

NYSE XRX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $36.23. 1,646,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. Xerox has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.