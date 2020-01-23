Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Coverage Initiated at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Dougherty & Co’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of 80.69 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.