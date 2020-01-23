SounDAC Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $62,856.00 and $59,236.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00041662 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000720 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000376 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

