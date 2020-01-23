Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $43.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southern Missouri Bancorp an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SMBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,826,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,366 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.73. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

