Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

LUV stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.40. 6,782,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,001. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

