SpaceChain Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, HitBTC, CoinEgg and Coinnest. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $214,248.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Upbit, Coinnest, HitBTC, CoinEgg and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

