SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 1,815 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,427,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,960,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,294,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 48,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 30,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.59. 26,658,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,993,092. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.81 and its 200-day moving average is $197.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $160.99 and a 1-year high of $225.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

