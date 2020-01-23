SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 3,418 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.75. 4,458,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

