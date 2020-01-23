SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 3,720 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 366.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter.

GSEW traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.18. 26,613 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

