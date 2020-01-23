SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 4,000 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF remained flat at $$38.05 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,088,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,118. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

