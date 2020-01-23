SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 396,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,999,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 270,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 196,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,302,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

RPG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.67. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $105.57 and a 52-week high of $133.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.274 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

