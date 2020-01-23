SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.47. 145,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,887. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $162.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.