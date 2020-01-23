SPC Financial Inc. Buys 1,441 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

VOE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.34. 169,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,010. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.38 and a 52 week high of $121.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

